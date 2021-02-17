“Think Babies Michigan” campaign launches today

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – State officials are now set to launch the “Think Babies Michigan” campaign.

It’s a multi-year effort to strengthen efforts to support babies, toddlers and their families.

The $1.5 million dollar program is centered around low-income families in need of child care, home visiting programs, early intervention and post-partum care.

Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist will be on hand to deliver opening remarks during the ceremony.

The online launch is scheduled to start at 9:00 a.m. this morning.