Third Lansing retailer opens for adult use cannabis sales

LANSING, Mich. – Today, Stateside Wellness announced it has officially opened for adult-use cannabis sales. The retailer, which has already served as a medical provisioning center, is the third to provide adult-use cannabis since the city began approving licenses last month.

“Stateside has been providing quality medicinal cannabis to the Eastside neighborhood and East Lansing for years. As one of the longest-running provisioning centers in the city, it was important to us to be one of the first to extend our high-quality product to adult users through our retail center,” PG Group Manufacturing owner and CEO Sam Usman Jr., said.

The retail center, located at 1900 E. Kalamazoo St. in Lansing, is stocked with flower, pre-rolls, edibles, cartridges and live resin, all tested and approved by the State of Michigan.

Stateside is open every day. Business hours will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Thursday, with extended hours from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. beginning Friday, March 13. The center accepts both cash and debit card payments.

There are three retail locations owned by PG Group Manufacturing, including Stateside, Pure Options located at 5815 S. Pennsylvania Ave. in Lansing and Old 27 Wellness located at 2905 N. East St. in Lansing.

Pure Options will also extend business hours from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. beginning Friday, March 13.