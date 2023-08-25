MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Meet Corvette! He is 4 years old, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

Corvette is a handsome guy who came to the shelter when his owner passed away. No family was able to take him, so he’s looking for a new home.

Corvette loves ear rubs and chin scratches and will happily snuggle in close and rub his head under your chin. He would love a quieter home but could live in a busier one if he has places where he can climb up and watch from above if he needs to.

You may inquire about him by visiting ac.ingham.org or calling 517-676-8370. Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St, Mason, MI.