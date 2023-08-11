MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Meet Ella Fitzgerald! She is 12 years old, spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

This sweet old cat has no teeth, but she will happily eat her dry food. (Ella is given plenty of wet food, but the girl loves dry food!)

Ella has a skin condition and is FIV+. The risk of passing it to another cat is low, but it is something her new family will need to keep in mind if there is another cat in the home.

If you have the means to take care of Ella and give her the love she needs to live out her golden years, inquire about her by visiting ac.ingham.org or calling 517-676-8370.

The Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St. Mason, MI.