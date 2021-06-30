“This is a lot more efficient” People react to unemployment offices reopening

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Today was an easier morning for Dan Perfitt.

For the first time in a year, the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency reopened 12 of its offices across the state for in-person appointments.

“I’m glad they made the move to open this office” Perfitt said.

And it wasn’t just Perfitt who struggled with the online process.

Pam Poirier, who was able to secure an appointment said trying to navigate the system online was difficult.

“Very confusing online I tried… That’s why I’m here and I have all my documents, because it’s confusing,” Poirier said.

Getting an in-person appointment also took work Poirier said. “It was like a hurry up and wait thing. They’re like months and months behind,” she said.

Today we tried reaching out to the unemployment office to learn more about the changes people can expect to see.

A spokesperson for the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency said no one was available for an interview this week.