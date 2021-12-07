‘This is a surge of the unvaccinated’: MI top health expert discusses state’s 4th wave of COVID

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan’s Chief Medical Executive Doctor Natasha Bagdasarian, said the COVID situation in Michigan is unsettling.

“This is a surge of the unvaccinated,” Dr. Bagdasarian said.

She said the state is right back where it was in the winter of 2020.

“It is disappointing that we’re in this position in 2021,” Dr. Bagdasarian said.

Except that this time last year, we did not have a vaccine readily available to a majority of people.

Dr. Bagdasarian said we now have the resources to get to the other side of this pandemic.

“We’ve got boosters, we have vaccines,” Dr. Bagdasarian said.

However, she said not everyone is utilizing those tools.

“Unfortunately I think the message just simply isn’t hitting home with a lot of people,” dr. Bagdasarian said.

According to the state, 45% of Michiganders are not vaccinated. Dr. Bagdasarian said that includes younger people.

According to the MDHHS, 76% of hospitalized COVID patients are unvaccinated.

Starting in early fall, she said there was an up tick in cases amongst K through 12 students.

“We didn’t have a vaccine for those who were below the age of 12 when the school year first started and now we do. We really need to encourage those younger age groups to get vaccinated,” Dr. Bagdasarian said.

She said some parents say they’ll wait and see what happens with the vaccine before getting it for their child.

But Dr. Bagdasarian cautions against that.

“We’re seeing surges of cases the weather is getting colder the holidays are around the corner we simply don’t have time,” Dr. Bagdasarian said.

The omicron variant is now confirmed in at least 17 states, but not including Michigan yet.

Dr. Bagdasarian said the new strain is just another reason people need to roll up their sleeves and get the vaccine.

“Unvaccinated populations are really breeding grounds for new variants to emerge,” Dr. Bagdasarian said.