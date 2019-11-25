‘This is life with HIV’ campaign to dispel myths about the disease

This 2011 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control shows HIV virions. On Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, scientists are reporting the first use of the gene-editing tool CRISPR to try to cure a patient’s HIV infection by providing blood cells that have been altered to resist the AIDS virus. (Maureen Metcalfe, Tom Hodge/CDC via AP)

LANSING — The Ingham County Health Department and Ingham County Health Centers has launched a campaign to address common misconceptions about living with HIV.

The campaign’s goal is to raise awareness about the differences between living with HIV today versus decades ago. The campaign features local people’s stories with the disease to paint a picture of what it’s like to live day-to-day with HIV.

“People living with HIV can live long, happy and healthy lives,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail. “Modern treatment options are drastically improved, but unfortunately work to reduce stigma around HIV hasn’t made as much progress. There is a lot of unnecessary fear and outdated beliefs in our community when it comes to HIV. Addressing this is key to HIV prevention and treatment.”

The campaign will run through September 2021 and will continue to recruit local models throughout the campaign to show the diversity of people living with HIV in Mid-Michigan. Approximately 500 people in Ingham County are living with HIV.

The campaign will recognize World AIDS Day with a free, confidential HIV testing event at Forest Community Health Center located 2316 S. Cedar Street in Lansing from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on December 2. Everyone tested will receive a free gift card. Campaign materials will also be on display.