MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Meet Kia! She is a 4-year-old pibble who is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

Kia is bouncy, happy and outgoing and does the cutest zoomies! Kia would do best as an only dog, as other animals cause her stress.

Her adoption fee has been sponsored by Empire Motors of Lansing, which means that there is no fee to adopt her.

Kia will do well in any home looking for a chunky little friend!

To inquire about her, visit ac.ingham.org or call 517-676-8370.

The Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St, Mason, MI.