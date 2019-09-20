This Morning: Students work with Broadway stars to put on musical

Three weeks, one story line, and lots of music.

Local high school students along with Michigan State University students are teaming up with Broadway stars to put on a musical at the Wharton Center this weekend.

It’s part of an annual program called “Ima-Gen” where students get the chance to learn from working professionals in the industry.

This year’s show, is called “Dr. Fox and the Impossible Cure for Death.”

It follows a 13 year old girl and her father as they search a storybook world for a cure to a brain tumor.

“It’s so cool to work with people who have been in the industry and to see what they have to offer,” says Hailey Eriksen, Sophomore at MSU.

“The students, they get to see the kind of work ethic and professional practices of these equity actors from New York. I think it’s wonderful for all of us to see that and be reminded of that seminal passion that kind of got us all started in this industry in the first place,” says Timothy Koch, Broadway Director.

“Well the music is definitely hard,” says Megan Petersen, Book Writer and Lyricist.

“The music isn’t the easiest thing in the world. We break down percussion groves and turn them into aspirated consonant sounds,” says Benedict Braxton-Smith, Composer and Book Writer.

“Through reading it and hearing these people read it, I’ve really felt a deep appreciation for my family and for the people I have around me,” says Emma Garrett, Sophomore at Olivet High School.

Many of the students say they keep these connections made for years even after college.

To catch the show, it will take place this Saturday and Sunday.