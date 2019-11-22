This Morning: 35th annual Silver Bells in the City returns as a holiday tradition tonight

Tonight is the night! Silver Bells in the City returns for it’s 35th anniversary in downtown Lansing.

This year, the theme will be a throwback to 1984. The first year Silver Bells took place.

Organizers say there will be 80’s themed decorations, floats, and a few surprises are in store.

The annual celebration attracts more than 60,000 people to the Capital City each year.

Recording artist, Tiffany, will not perform. Instead, the cover band Mega 80’s will take her place at the Lansing Center at 8PM.

Silver Bells Village will be open from 5-9PM.

The 23rd annual Electric Light Parade will step off at 6PM.

Lighting of the Official State Christmas Tree will take place approx. 7:35PM.

“This year’s tree comes from Iron Mountain so it traveled more than 450 miles to get to the Capitol. Nearly 10,000 lights. It’s a 61 foot tall blue spruce and then a huge 5 foot tall tree topper,” says Director of Social Events and Programming for LEPFA, Mindy Biladeau.

For emergency alerts or traffic information, you can sign up by sending a text with the word “Silverbells” to 888-777.

Most of the parking lots near the Capitol building will be free after 5PM.

Click here for a map of parking structures

There are a lot of road closures near the parade route and Silver Bells Village.

Many start at 4 and 5PM.

A few others, like Washington Avenue from St. Joseph to Lenawee and Hillsdale from Capitol to Grand Ave. will be closed starting at 11:30AM for pre-parade staging.

Click here for a link to road closures