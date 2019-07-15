This Morning: Beware of scams during Amazon Prime Day

Today is Amazon Prime day.. and it will also continue into tomorrow.

As millions of people flock to their computers today, all of that internet traffic might also attract scammers looking to sell your personal information on the dark web.

If shopping online today, experts say it’s important to access Amazon.com directly from your browser rather than through email or a link.

This can help avoid spoofed websites.

Also today, watch for phony discount codes.

Those can sometimes lead you to sites that aren’t actually Amazon.com.

Lastly, don’t give out information over the phone.

Scammers can also try to trick you by calling and saying you owe money hoping to con you into buying gift cards and giving them the information.

Turning on two-step verification today can help determine if you’re really on Amazon.com.

Click here for instructions on how to turn two step verification on