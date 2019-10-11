This Morning: Boo at the Zoo kicking off the spooky season

If you’re looking to get in the Halloween spirit, Potter Park Zoo is kicking off it’s annual Boo at the Zoo this weekend.

Little ghouls and boys are invited for an afternoon full of activities while hanging out with the animals.

Kids big and small can dress up in their scariest or prettiest Halloween costumes to enjoy lots of activities.

– A straw maze

– Candy stations

– Activities provided by community partners

Activity tickets (1 set of Activity Tickets = 4 tickets) can be purchased at the event for an additional $5 (optional purchase) and can be used for:

– A trip through the Boo Tunnel

– A hayride

– Cider and donuts

– The Black-Light Skeleton Room– Obstacle Course/Witch Hat Toss– Live Ambassador Animal Presentations

Admission: Tickets can be purchased at the gate the day of the event or on line at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/boo-at-the-zoo-2019-tickets-73297545933

Ingham County Resident Adult – $6.00

Non-Resident Adult – $12.00

Ingham County Resident Senior (60+) – $5.00

Non-Resident Senior – $11.00

All Children (ages 3-12) – $5.00All Children Under 3 – FREE​