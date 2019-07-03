This Morning: Bridal salon giving back to military families this weekend

A mid-Michigan bridal salon is hosting a giveaway for military brides and fiances of active military members this weekend.

It’s all in an effort to support the men and women who serve our country.

Fantastic Finds in Lansing will be giving away more than 100 brand new bridal dresses to military brides.

Organizers say many of the dresses retail for over $2,000.00

“Members of the armed forces and their partners not only sacrifice for our country, but they also often sacrifice their wedding dreams”, according to Sue Rosenberger, President of Fantastic Finds.

“We are very grateful to the men and women who are showing such a big commitment to our country. Last year we were able to provide dozens of brides with their beautiful wedding dress completely free. This year we are looking forward to giving away many more dresses during this event.

“Every bride deserves to feel beautiful on their special day regardless of time constraints, budget, size of the ceremony, or any other planning obstacle that military brides encounter. This giveaway event ensures that military brides will be a stunning vision when they walk down the aisle”, said Rosenberger.

Military brides interested in participating in this event must fulfill certain requirements to be eligible:

1. Brides must contact Fantastic Finds to make an appointment. They will be required to present their current military ID or their future spouse’s military ID at the time of the appointment.

2. The bride or the fiancé must be a current member of the military and presently, previously (within the last 5 years), or will soon be deployed.

3. Qualified couples must be currently engaged or have had a civil ceremony and/or planning their special day within the next 18 months.

“We request that eligible military brides set up their individual 30-minute appointment as soon as possible as space and appointment times are somewhat limited,” said Rosenberger

To reserve a 30-minute appointment, please call Fantastic Finds Bridal at (517) 702-1200. Fantastic Finds bridal is located at 2925 Wood Street, Lansing, MI 48906 next to Eastwood Towne Center. For more information, see our website: fantasticfinds.com or call (517) 702-1200