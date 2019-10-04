This Morning: BWL Chili Cook-Off Returns to Lansing tonight

The 24th annual BWL Chili Cook-Off is happening tonight at Cooley Law School Stadium.

Guests will have the chance to sample chili in the outfield from dozens of vendors like restaurants, local non profits, and businesses.

The cook-off will take place from 5:30-9PM tonight.

Making a return again this year, the Chili Dog Eating Contest where participants race to eat as many chili dogs as they can in 4 minutes.

There will also be music, merchandise, and a play area for families.

Proceeds from this year’s event will benefit Pennies for Power, Impression 5 Science Center, and the Hope Scholarship Program.

Day of tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under.

Click here to learn how you can get tickets