This Morning: Car camps teach basics of car care and best practices

If you have a new driver at home or are just looking to brush up on the basics of car care, TinkrLAB in Okemos is offering a workshop teaching best practices.

During the two day camp, students will have the opportunity to work on their own car or a car located inside TinkrLAB.

It will feature preventative and emergency procedures like how to change a tire, check your oil, or what to do if stranded on the side of the road.

Organizers say it’s all in an effort to help keep drivers young and old alike safe on the road.

The two day camp costs $29 a person.

The next will take place on July 15-16.

There will also be a special class for adult women on July 10-11.

For more information, visit the TinkrLAB website.