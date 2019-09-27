This Morning: Cheerleading program offered for athletes with physical or developmental disabilities

A program in Lansing offers a special opportunity for those with physical or developmental disabilities to get some exercise.

It’s called “Supercats.”

The program takes place each Saturday at the Wildcats Cheer Pride Gym in Lansing.

Classes are open to people of all ages and cater to needs such as sensory and physical disabilities.

Team members use the buddy system to keep athletes exploring and learning throughout the 60 minute class.

The group is hoping to get a team together where athletes can compete during 3 local competitions.

Click here for more information on how to get involved