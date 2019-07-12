This Morning: Cirque Italia makes waves in Mason this weekend

If you’re looking for something unique to do this weekend, Cirque Italia, the traveling water circus, is making a stop in Mason.

Cirque Italia, the first traveling Italian Water Circus with a 35,000-gallon water stage.

Some of the acts include contortionists, jugglers, clowns, and the wheel of death.

Organizers say this show doesn’t have any live animal acts but instead uses music to move along with the water.

The show will be in town through Sunday at the Ingham County Fairgrounds.

Click here for ticket information

· July 11 – Thursday: 7:30pm

· July 12 – Friday: 7:30pm

· July 13 – Saturday: 1:30pm, 4:30pm, & 7:30pm

· July 14 – Sunday: 1:30pm & 4:30pm