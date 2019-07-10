This Morning: CNN sets new rules for upcoming Democratic debates in Detroit

CNN has set new rules ahead of the next Democratic Presidential debates taking place in Detroit on July 30th and 31st.

While those competing will not officially learn if they make the cut to participate in Detroit next week, CNN released some details to help them prepare just in case.

According to CNN, candidates were told:

Colored lights will be used to help the candidates manage their remaining response times: 15 seconds = yellow; 5 seconds = flashing red; no time remaining = solid red.

A candidate attacked by name by another candidate will be given 30 seconds to respond.

There will be no show of hands or one-word, down-the-line questions.

A candidate who consistently interrupts will have his or her time reduced.

Questions posed by the moderators will appear on the bottom of the screen for television viewers.

Candidates will also be given 60 seconds to respond to a moderator-directed question, and 30 seconds for responses and rebuttals.

CNN says candidates must reach at least 1 percent in 3 national polls or get donations from 65,000 people to participate in Detroit.

We’ll be sure to update you on 6-News when we find out who those finalists are on July 17th.