This Morning: Cyclists take off from MSU heading to Mackinaw

Hundreds of people will take off from Michigan State University this morning for a multi-day bike ride and camping tour to Mackinaw City.

It’s called the DALMAC, Dick Allen Lansing to Mackinaw.

On Wednesday, about 500 people took off for a 5-day journey heading north through Michigan’s lower peninsula making stops in Alma, McBain, Elk Rapids, and Petoskey.

All with the goal of making it to Mackinaw City.

On Thursday, another group will take off on a 4-day trip through Vestaburg and Lake City heading north as well.

Riders come from all over the country.. even some from Canada who join in.

The oldest rider is 91 and the youngest is just 8 years old, all looking to raise awareness of bicycling as a healthy means of transportation, take in the scenery, and enjoy a bit of the Mitten State.

“It’s a lot of fun, especially if you’re doing it with friends. It gives you a lot of time to socialize and do an activity you really enjoy which is riding a bike,” says Steven Leiby, Director of the DALMAC.

The ride offers 7 routes, all ranging from 50 to 400 miles long.

It’s also raising money for a purpose.

“The byproduct of all of this is half the money we make from DALMAC goes into what’s called the DALMAC Fund and we’ve given away over $1.5 million over the last 30 years in grants to encourage bicycling in Michigan,” says Leiby.

While it’s too late to register to participate this year, Leiby says you can still donate by visiting the Tri-County Bicycle Association’s website.