This Morning: Dangers of driving through water

We see it happen all the time, drivers making that gut decision to drive through heavy water.

In fact, just a few weeks ago 6 News recorded on video taken from our tower cam over Grand River near U.S. 127 showing just how many people attempted to drive through the water and how many cars stalled.

“I think people probably either don’t understand quite how deep the water is or they don’t understand just how bad it can be for your vehicle. A lot of times even if you get the car out and get the car fixed and like say you don’t notice immediate electrical problems, they’re never going to be quite the same,” says Automotive Technician at Ryan’s Auto Care, Robert Mitchell.

Mitchell says along with electrical issues, you could also cause damage to the engine and interior as well.

If your car doesn’t stall out right away and you make it out the other side thinking you’re in the clear, you may find things go wrong months later.. costing thousands of dollars to fix.

If you decide to take your chances and end up getting stuck, don’t panic.

According to NAPA, experts say as long as there’s no current you can shut off the engine and wait for a tow truck.

Otherwise, if the water is deeper than about a foot, try to back out slowly.

Once you’ve reached safety, look for a high water mark to get an idea of the level of damage and then get it checked out by the pros. A good benchmark is looking for if water reached the bumper.