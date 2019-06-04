This Morning: Democratic Presidential hopeful, Elizabeth Warren, makes campaign stop in Lansing

Democratic Presidential hopeful, Elizabeth Warren, will make campaign stops in Michigan today.

She will host a community conversation at Focus: HOPE in Detroit at 1:30PM, then a town hall in Lansing at 6:45PM.

This will be her first official campaign visit to the Great Lakes State.

The U.S. Senator from Massachusetts has pitched canceling student loan debt and was quick to call for President Trump’s impeachment over the special counsel report on Russian interference in the 2016 election.

With more than a year before the next Presidential election, Michigan is being recognized as a 2020 battleground state.

Warren isn’t the first nor the last to make campaign stops in Michigan.

If you’re looking to attend tonight’s event, you can sign up by clicking here

Lansing Community College police will be monitoring the town hall, there will be more officers on campus today.

Doors open at 5:15PM and the event starts at 6:45PM.

The event will be held inside the Gannon Building on Lansing Community College’s campus.