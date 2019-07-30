This Morning: Democratic Presidential hopefuls take the stage tonight in Detroit

The second round of Democratic Presidential debates will start tonight in Detroit, Michigan.

20 candidates will make their case in front of millions.

The debate is split into two nights. Each will start at 8PM and will last two hours.

It’s taking place at the Fox Theatre in Detroit and will be live-streamed and aired on CNN.

Issues we’ll be watching for include questions related to civil rights, poverty, and public health in regard to Flint’s water crisis. Also the President’s recent comments that include Rashida Tlaib of Detroit and jobs in relation to Michigan’s manufacturing history.

According to CNN, candidates were told:

Colored lights will be used to help the candidates manage their remaining response times: 15 seconds = yellow; 5 seconds = flashing red; no time remaining = solid red.

A candidate attacked by name by another candidate will be given 30 seconds to respond.

There will be no show of hands or one-word, down-the-line questions.

A candidate who consistently interrupts will have his or her time reduced.

Questions posed by the moderators will appear on the bottom of the screen for television viewers.

Candidates will also be given 60 seconds to respond to a moderator-directed question, and 30 seconds for responses and rebuttals.

CNN also revealed the lineup for the debate:

Tuesday, July 30:

• Williamson

• Delaney

• Hickenlooper

• Ryan

• Bullock

• Klobuchar

• O’Rourke

• Buttigieg

• Warren

• Sanders

Wednesday, July 31:

• Inslee

• Gillibrand

• Gabbard

• Bennet

• De Blasio

• Booker

• Yang

• Castro

• Harris

• Biden

To track the candidates before the debate, click here.