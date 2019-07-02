This Morning: DNR officers warn high water levels on Michigan rivers and lakes

DNR officers warn higher than normal water levels could be a safety hazard for those hoping to get out on the water this weekend.

They’re encouraging people to keep enjoying the water, but to use caution when boating on a lake or kayaking down rivers.

Officials say high water levels can cause flooding, deep water, and strong currents which can increase debris floating in water or hide potential hazards.

“You may think you know the lake you’re boating on well, but there could be a surprise stump that you didn’t know that was there or a surprise sand bar. These are critical because if you’re operating your boat at a high speed and you hit a stump you can send people off your boat. So you really need to be aware of your surroundings,” says Michigan Conservation Officer, Shannon Kritz.

Watch the video above as officer Kritz talks with 6 News Reporter, Veronica Gabriel about ways to stay safe during the holiday weekend.