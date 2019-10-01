This Morning: Domestic Violence Rally to take place at Capitol today

October is Domestic Violence Awareness month.

A time to speak about the issue and support survivors.

Organizers at an event in Lansing today are doing just that.

They hope people will gather at the Capitol building for a rally to kick off the awareness month.

Domestic violence affects both men and women of every race, religion, culture, and status.

It’s not just physical or verbal abuse, advocates say it can be anything from stealing a paycheck, to nonstop texting, to even just calling someone stupid so often they believe it.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV), 10 million people across the country are physically abused by an intimate partner each year.

That’s why survivors like Tanesha Ash-Shakoor, Founder of Voices of Color, say they want others to know help is available.

“When you’re ready, there are people who are willing to help you to move forward. Don’t wait until your life is on the line because I was there and I’m now here to tell my story. I want you to be a person standing beside me to say that ya know, I get to tell my story and now that the story ends I still survived, I was a survivor,” says Ash-Shakoor.

The rally today will take place from 11AM-1PM at the Capitol building.

Organizers are hoping it will give lawmakers a push to pass a package of bills aimed at address confidentiality.

State and local lawmakers and many families who’ve lost loved ones will be in attendance.

If you or someone you know needs help, End Violent Encounters (EVE) may be able to offer resources.

The 24 hour crisis line is: 517-372-5572