This Morning: E-Scooter Safety tips from police

A man rides an electric scooter in Paris, Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. The French government is meeting with people who’ve been injured by electric scooters as it readies restrictions on vehicles that are transforming the Paris cityscape. The Transport Ministry says Monday’s closed-door meeting is part of consultations aimed at limiting scooter speeds and where users can ride and park them. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

Electric scooters are back and local law enforcement agencies are now encouraging those using them to be cautious.

Many people look at an electric scooter with mixed feelings, whether it be annoyance or convenience, either way both Lime and Gotcha scooters are in Mid-Michigan and police want people to be safe.

They urge riders to avoid light-speed.

In East Lansing at least, the top speed for riders in the downtown area is capped at 10 mph, even though many scooters can go as fast as 20.

Riders are also encouraged to wear a helmet, though few people do.

Plan ahead. Because regulations vary from city to city, so it’s up to you to know the rules.

For example, on MSU’s campus scooters are not allowed on sidewalks but they are allowed on sidewalks elsewhere in East Lansing.

Also consider where you drop the scooter off.

When ending a ride, leave the scooter standing up and out of the way of pedestrians, especially wheelchair users.

According to the CDC, researchers out of Austin Texas found that about 1/3 of those studied said they drank alcohol in the hours before being injured on a scooter.

So what do you do if you see people riding scooters while intoxicated? You’re encouraged to call police.

“You can call police and we’ll see what we can do about it. A scooter, while it’s classified as an electric skateboard, it’s also a motor vehicle. So people have to understand that technically they could get arrested for operating while intoxicated if they’re drunk and riding a scooter,” says East Lansing Deputy Chief, Steve Gonzales.

So as you start to see more of the scooters dropped off around mid-Michigan, keep these things in mind so everyone can scoot safely.