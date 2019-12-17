This Morning: Everett High School closed, verbal threat by student

Lansing’s Everett High school will be closed Tuesday, December 17 while two other schools have been placed in “secured with restricted access.”

Lansing district officials are telling both students and staff not to report to school at Everett due to a threat made by a student on Monday.

District officials say on Monday six students were suspended for fighting and violating other code of conduct rules.

One of those students made a verbal threat.

The Lansing Police have started an investigation, but according to the district have not been able to make contact with the student who made the threat yet.

As a precaution, both Eastern High School and Sexton High School will be placed in “secured with restricted access” Tuesday.

If you have students who attend Everett High School or are a staff member, the school will be closed.

