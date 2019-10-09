This Morning: Fire Prevention week focuses on importance of planning escape route

(NFPA) – It’s National Fire Prevention Week and this year’s theme involves having an escape plan, “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practice Your Escape!”

The campaign works to educate everyone about the small but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.

NFPA statistics show that in 2017 U.S. fire departments responded to 357,000 home structure fires.

These fires caused 2,630 fire deaths and 10,600 fire injuries.

On average, seven people died in a fire in a home per day during 2012 to 2016.

“These numbers show that home fires continue to pose a significant threat to safety,” said Lorraine Carli, NFPA’s vice president of Outreach and Advocacy. “In a typical home fire, you may have as little as one to two minutes to escape safely from the time the smoke alarm sounds. Escape planning and practice can help you make the most of the time you have, giving everyone enough time to get out.

To find out more about Fire Prevention Week programs and activities in mid-Michigan, contact your local Fire Department. For more general information about Fire Prevention Week and home escape planning, visit www.fpw.org.