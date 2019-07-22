This Morning: Firefighters raise awareness for muscular dystrophy

Firefighters from around the state will get together at the Capitol later today to raise awareness for muscular dystrophy and the Fill the Boot campaign.

They’ll also be announcing a special proclamation from the governor kicking off the campaign for the state of Michigan later this week.

While they may look the part, these firefighters aren’t about to run into any burning buildings.

Instead, they’re participating in another life-saving effort.

“Every year our locals from across the state hit the streets with their boots in their hands collecting money for muscular dystrophy,” says Monty Nye, 5th District Vice President of the Michigan Professional Firefighters Union.

Fore more than 60 years, Nye says firefighters have been helping fund flu shots, sending kids to summer camps, and finding new ways to save lives of those with MD.

All thanks to spare change they collect on the street.

“Firefighters are there to help and that’s what we’re doing. We’re helping our patients and patient families that suffer from these neuromuscular diseases and any little bit that they can contribute helps,” says Nye.

However in 2016 that all came to an end after Former Attorney General, Bill Schuette said what they were doing was illegal.

This change happened about a year after a Lansing firefighter was killed on the street during an intentional hit and run.

But in 2017, Former Governor Rick Snyder gave firefighters the right to participate in Fill the Boot again with safety in mind.

“We have the safety vests, we have signage, traffic cones that are out there and there are certain areas we have to do it in and certain times of day,” says Nye.

Nye says firefighters even go to a Fill the Boot bootcamp to learn how to play it safe while on the street.

Hoping that you’ll be the hero instead of them, to save a life one quarter at a time.

“Firefighters hate change, except when it comes to the fill the boot campaign. We’ll take all your change you can give us,” says Nye.

If you’d like to find out more about the campaign, you can head to the Capitol today around 10:30AM.