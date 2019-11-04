This Morning: Five city positions up for grabs in Jackson; voter information

Voters will make their way to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballot for new leadership in Jackson.

There are five spots up for grabs.

Derek Dobies is up for re-election for city Mayor against Jeromy Alexander.

Alexander is currently a member of Jackson’s City Council.

Martin Griffin is running for re-election as City Treasurer.

He is the only candidate listed on the ballot for this position.

Then there are five people running for three City Council spots.

Freddie Dancy is up for re-election of his seat in Ward 2.

Laura Dwyer Schlecte and Laura Beth Stephens are running for Council Member Ward 4.

The winner will take Craig Pappin’s seat.

Will Forgrave is hoping to beat out incumbent, Colleen Sullivan for her seat in Ward 6.

The cool thing about today is that if you’re not able to get to the polls on Tuesday, you can head over to your local clerk’s office until 4pm Monday night to register and even cast a ballot.

For more information about elections in Jackson, click here