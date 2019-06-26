This Morning: Food trucks roll into Meridian Township this weekend

There are lots of Celebrate Meridian events taking place this weekend.

The Playmakers Meridian Mile walk/run event will kick off the event on Thursday, June 27 and end the celebration with Fireworks on Saturday, June 29.

There will be a Children’s Activity Area with Bouncers and Slides, Arts and Crafts Fair, Carnival rides and Games, Car Show Cruise, Beer and Wine Tent, Main Stage Performers, Food Truck Rally and Fireworks Finale!

Celebrate Meridian Festival Day of Activities Schedule:

Food Truck Rally: 11 am – 10 pm at Central Park Drive

Car Show Cruise Noon – 5 pm at Central Park Drive, off of Marsh Rd.

Kids Activities area ($5 wristband) 11 am – 10 pm: Bouncers, face painting, dunk tank (3 pm – 6 pm) and water games

Family games: from 1 pm – 3 pm with Coach Mike at Central Park

Toddler Race starting at 1 pm

3-5 year old race

6-8 year old race

Hippity hop races

Sack race kid

3 legged sack race kid and adult



Water Games starting at 1:30 pm

Kid water balloon toss

Kid and adult water balloon toss



Minute to Win It Games starting at 2:00 pm

Minute to win it cup stack KID

Minute to win it cup stack Adult.



Pie Eating Contest starting at 2:30 pm

pie eating contest kid

pie eating contest adult

Linc’s Little Reading Railroad: free for all ages, 11 am – 2 pm

Business and Art Expo: 11 am – 5pm at the Historical Village

Pet Adoption: 11 am until adopted at the bridge by Historical Village

The Meridian Historical Village Buildings will be open from 11 am – 4 pm with docents. The 7th Michigan Volunteer Infantry Company B members will be doing historical demonstrations in their camp area from 11 am – 4 pm and will also be doing a civil war funeral re-enactment in the chapel.

Live Music: 3 pm- 10 pm. DJ music from 11 am – 3 pm behind the Central Park Pavilion including music from Eventide playing 70’s, 80’s, 90’s and today from 3 pm – 6 pm and Soulstice MI Premier Dance Band from 7 pm – 10 pm

Beer and Wine Tent 11 am – 10 pm at Central Park Pavilion featuring Miller Lite, Labatt Blue, Leinenkugel Summer Shandy, Ellison Cressent Fresh IPA, LBC Cream Ale, White Claw Black Cherry, Copa Moscato and Copa Merlot.

Farmers’ Market: 8 am – 2 pm at the Younkers north parking lot

Fireworks start at 10 pm at Central Park South. Central Park Drive from Marsh Rd. to the Meridian Mall entry located on the west side of Studio C! will be closed from 6 am the day of the event until the fireworks are cleared by the Fire Department.