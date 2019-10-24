This Morning: Get rid of unwanted pills during “National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day”

FILE – This Aug. 29, 2018, file photo shows an arrangement of prescription oxycodone pills in New York. U.S. health officials are again warning doctors against abandoning chronic pain patients by abruptly stopping their opioid prescriptions. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services instead urged doctors Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, to share such decisions with patients. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

This Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

According to a National Survey on Drug Use and Health, nearly 10 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs in 2018.

The idea of Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is to clean out your medicine closet.

Help remove unwanted drugs from your home before they’re stolen or abused.

Pills will be collected and destroyed, no questions asked.

This year the DEA announced it will also be accepting e-cigarettes and vaping pens. However, they can’t contain internal batteries.

Liquids, sharps, and needles will also not be accepted.

“With family and friends coming over your house for the holidays and the opioid crisis, we don’t want people if they have a drug problem to be tempted to take or steal those prescription drugs and use them for themselves,” says Lt. Brian Oleksyk.

The window to drop things off is 10am-2pm this Saturday, October 26th.

Click here for a list of drop off locations in your area.