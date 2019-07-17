This Morning: “Great Dairy Adventure” returns to MSU

The Great Dairy Adventure returns to Michigan State University on Wednesday.

Visitors can learn about Michigan’s dairy industry and even get the chance to milk a cow.

According to the United Dairy Industry of Michigan, the Great Lakes state has nearly 1,500 dairy farm families who care for more than 400,000 cows.

During the event, visitors can enjoy dairy related activities and learn how milk gets from the cow to the grocery store.

It will also feature hands on opportunities to learn about the nutritional benefits of dairy.

The event will take place Wednesday, July 17 from 9:30-2:30PM at the MSU Pavilion for Agriculture and Livestock Education.

Admission and parking is free, and everyone attending will have the opportunity to do all of the following: