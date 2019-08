Balloons will light up the sky this weekend as the Greater Lansing Balloon Festival takes flight.

The event will take place Saturday at the Hope Sports Complex on North Aurelius Rd.

It will run from 3-9PM and weather permitting, there will be two balloon launches. One at 7AM and another at 6PM.

Proceeds from the festival go toward the Lansing Promise Scholarship helping Lansing High Schoolers get the chance for tuition assistance.

To learn more about the festival schedule, click here