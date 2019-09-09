This Morning: Habitat for Humanity Capital Region to “Rock the Block” in Lansing

Volunteers for Habitat for Humanity Capital Region are heading back to the Baker Neighborhood south of downtown Lansing for Rock the Block this week.

It’s a neighborhood revitalization initiative that’s a collaboration among community partners in Lansing.

Habitat will provide services such as home repair, siding replacement, painting, porch repair, landscaping, and window and door replacements.

Habitat works to empower residents to revive their neighborhoods and enhance quality of life.

Click here for more information about Rock The Block and how you can get involved