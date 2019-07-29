This Morning: Heading to the fair, which one?

If you’re looking for a funnel cake or demolition derby, many mid-Michigan fairs are starting up over the next few weeks.

(July 29 – August 3, 2019) The Ingham County Fair will kick off in Mason. There will be barrel racing, tractor pulls, and new this year.. pig races!

(August 4 – 10, 2019) The Shiawasee County Fair will feature an amazing race in the grandstands where groups of 12 will compete in wheel barrow races, a pop chug, watermelon crawl, and bow and arrow shooting.

(August 4 – 10, 2019) The Jackson County Fair will feature musical acts including Boys II Men. You may see a few bulldozers sitting around the fairgrounds as workers renovate, but according to our media partners at M-Live, the fair’s manager says this year’s fair will go on as scheduled.

(September 22 – 28, 2019) The Hillsdale County Fair will take place later in the year but will feature a tribute to the Eagles, tractor pulls, demolition derby, and a rodeo.

If you’re planning to attend, health officials warn the danger of influenza viruses that can make people sick.

Over the weekend, Livingston County Health officials say swine flu has been confirmed in pigs at the Fowlerville Family Fair.

All of the pigs have since been removed from the fairgrounds.

But while these viruses don’t usually infect humans, some cases have been reported in the past.

In 2018, 17 people from 6 states including Michigan got sick after having contact with pigs at fairs and exhibits.

The infected animals can cough or sneeze on you causing flu like symptoms.

Here are steps to take to protect yourself:

Avoid close contact with sick people.

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Throw the tissue in the trash after you use it and wash your hands.

Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol based hand rub.

Refrain from eating or drinking in livestock barns or show rings.

Do not take toys, pacifiers, cups, baby bottles, strollers, or similar items into pig areas.

Anyone who is at high risk of serious flu complications and is planning to attend a fair should avoid pigs and swine barns.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. Germs spread this way.

If you are sick, stay home from work or school until your illness is over.

Avoid contact with pigs if you have flu-like symptoms. Wait seven days after your illness started or until you have been without fever for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medications, whichever is longer.

Get an annual influenza vaccination

