This Morning: Health officials warn rare, but deadly “Triple E” virus confirmed in Michigan

As we get closer to the start of fall, many people might be hoping to spend as much time outside as possible.

But as the Triple E virus continues to be a threat in Michigan, it’s important to take steps to protect yourself and your family.

Triple E, or Eastern Equine Encephalitis, is rare but can be deadly.

The virus, spread by mosquitoes, primarily infects horses, deer, and birds, but can infect humans leaving scary long-term effects.

“It can cause inflammation of the brain and about 1/3 of people infected with this virus will actually die and people who survive this infection can have permanent brain damage,” says Kim Signs, Epidemiologist of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Signs is an epidemiologist with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

She says Triple E is often found in freshwater swamp or wooded areas.

“People who live, work, or recreate in these woodland areas are actually most at risk from being exposed,” says Signs.

One person has been confirmed with Triple E in Michigan, three others are suspected in Kalamazoo and Berrien Counties.

Health officials say this could be due to weather.

“It may favor the production of mosquitoes and those areas may be what drives the outbreaks that we see periodically,” says Signs.

While the virus is rare, with just 8 confirmed cases in Michigan over the last 10 years, it is one of the most dangerous from mosquitoes in the United States.

Signs says 33% of people who get it, will die.

Why it’s important to watch for symptoms such as a fever and body aches if they develop into disorientation or paralysis.

It can happen all within just 4 to 10 days.

Health officials urge those spending time outdoors to use insect repellents with DEET, wear long sleeved clothing, maintain window screens, and empty water from mosquito breeding sites such as buckets or kiddie pools.

There is a Triple E vaccine for horses but not humans, those who own horses should vaccinate them to help prevent the spread of disease.