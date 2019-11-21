This Morning: Helping Hands Food Pantry in Charlotte expands to feed more in need

After two years and countless visitors, Helping Hands Food Pantry in Charlotte has expanded.

The pantry is holding an open house and ribbon cutting at it’s new building on 621 Jefferson Street in Charlotte this Saturday.

It will take place from 11-4PM.

The director of the pantry says it serves about 42,000 meals a month and each year, that number continues to grow.

It’s because of that, the pantry needed to expand.

Leaving their aging 1400 foot building on S. Cochran Ave. Two years later, volunteers have a now 5200 foot space to serve food out of.

The pantry’s director says the new building gives volunteers a parking lot, break room, and area to unload the trucks.

There’s also a freezer for cold food and a place for those coming in to get warm and use the restroom.

The building is so tailored for the pantry, it’s director says it was even painted in calming colors.

“We like to think of ourselves as a no judgement zone for people. We want to take away the stigma that may be attached to asking for help and make it the most comfortable as possible for people,” says Director, Phil Grimwood.

He says all of the food from the pantry is donation based.

They also raised much of the money for the new building from donations as well.

However, Grimwood says they still need about $100,000 to pay off the $375,000 project.

That’s where he’s looking for the public’s help this holiday.

If you’d like to donate to the pantry, you can go online to http://www.helpinghandsfoodpantry.org/