This Morning: Howell Melon Festival happening this weekend

Tens of thousands of people will head to Howell this weekend for the Howell Melon Festival.

The event kicks off today and will feature several melon flavored treats.

The Howell melon dates back to the 1950’s and is still very popular to this day.

During the festival, there will be a melon run, memorial bike ride, science and technology activities for kids, and much more including melon ice cream and melon flavored beer.

