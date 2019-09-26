This Morning: Hundreds of former MSU band members return for Homecoming performance

It’s Homecoming week for Michigan State University. This Saturday the Spartan band will put on a halftime show bigger than ever before.

The performance is in celebration of Michigan State University’s 150th anniversary of the band program.

To honor that, about 900 former band members are returning to campus to play the instrument they once did in college.

With that being said, this is a big production.

For the first time ever, there will be a Friday and Saturday rehearsal.

“If you like a lot of energy and great music, this might be the biggest halftime show in Spartan Stadium ever I think with the number of people. So maybe record setting too if you’d like to be a part of that, so we’re excited about it certainly,” says David Thorton, Association Director of Bands at MSU.

The show is going to be very traditional he says.

Playing songs from the MSU band’s history including “Taste of Honey” which was played at the 1966 Rose Bowl.

If you’d like to participate, Thorton says you can join in one of the band practices leading up to the event.