This Morning: Importance of staying fit as you grow older

LANSING, MI (WLNS) - Tens of thousands of senior citizens will take part in fitness classes around the country today all in an effort to show how physical activity can benefit older adults.

According to the CDC, in-activity increases with age.

By age 75, about 1 in 3 men and 1 in 2 women engage in no physical activity at all.

However walking about 10 minutes or doing yard work can strengthen muscles and help reduce the risk of falling or fractured bones.

