This Morning: It’s race weekend at Michigan International Speedway, what to expect this season

News

by: Veronica Gabriel

Posted: / Updated:

Racing fans.. start your engines!

It’s race weekend at Michigan International Speedway.

Thousands will make their way to Brooklyn for a weekend filled with racing fun.

This weekend’s event will feature 3 different races along with entertainment like yoga, fowling, and a trampoline stunt show.

Plus, there’s a new lounge area for acceleration ticket holders this year offering free food and a closer look at the track.

On Friday, more than 1,000 students will head to MIS for a STEM day getting an up close look at the cars and even talk with drivers.

Watch the video above as 6 News Reporter, Veronica Gabriel speaks with the track’s President about what’s new at MIS this year.

