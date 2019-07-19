This Morning: Jackson Hot Air Jubilee this weekend

Thousands of hot air balloon enthusiasts are heading to Ella Sharp Park this weekend for the Jackson Hot Air Jubilee.

The event will feature dozens of colorful hot air balloons where pilots are hoping for clear skies to take flight.

There are lots of activities like arts and crafts, food vendors, and an auto show which takes place on Saturday.

Visitors will have the chance to get up close and personal with the hot air balloons and meet the pilots.

The event is free but costs $5 for parking inside Ella Sharp Park.