This Morning: Jackson Mayor to address council about curbing gun violence

Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies will speak tonight about a package of proposals aimed to curb gun violence in the city.

One big part of the plan requires certain businesses to install exterior cameras.

The goal is that it will help police with investigations.

The Mayor hopes to amend a current ordinance requiring commercial, mixed use, and residential buildings of six or more units to have exterior cameras at the entrance and exits.

Filming 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Only buildings that obtain a certificate of occupancy after April 1st, 2020 would need to comply.

The Mayor will also discuss other solutions tonight such as: resolutions to discourage domestic violence and cyber bullying, another ordinance aimed at illegally carrying weapons in vehicles, and more community programming including a violence intervention program to deter others from engaging in violent activity.

” It kind of treats gun violence and violence in general, the same way that you would treat a disease. Where it kind of isolates those individuals that are causing the spreads of that violence first and it employs street level intervention teams to do that work,” says Dobies speaking about the new programming.

Dobies says people tell him they’re frustrated and scared with the recent gun violence in the city.

Why just days after witnessing a shooting himself, he proposed the new ideas.

“It’s important for us to step up and to lean in to some of these solutions and to engage the community in stopping some of that violence with community based approach,” says Dobies.

Dobies says Jackson has more reported acts of violence than any other Michigan city with a similar population according to FBI crime facts.

