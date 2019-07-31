This Morning: Lansing’s police chief to retire today

He started in the department back in 1994 working as a Road Patrol Officer, quickly climbing the ranks as Sergeant and Captain until Mike Yankowski was named Chief of Police in 2013.

Working as Chief for the past 6 years to cut down on violent crime and drug related deaths, now he will pass that title and responsibility on to someone else.

“We are going to send the name of Daryl Green to the Police Board of Commissioners for their consideration and approval at their next meeting and that’s the only name we’re going to be sending,” said Lansing Mayor Andy Schor during a press conference last week.

Daryl Green joined the force 22 years ago.

He’s spend the last 7 as Police Captain.

“He is a great pick to step in,” says Mayor Schor.

Green says he’s not going to take the position lightly and is eager to move the city forward.

“The police community relationship is utterly important and we must continue to strengthen this relationship building trust and nurturing the legitimacy as the foundation of principal underlying the nature of relations between police and community,” said Green during the announcement that he will be the next Chief.

As for Yankowski, he says he’s looking to spend more time with his family.

The Police Board of Commissioners does need to approve Capt. Green before he can officially become Chief. That’s expected to happen sometime in August.

The Mayor says there will be opportunities for the public to talk with Capt. Green about his plans for the city in the near future.

6 News Anchor, Chivon Kloepfer, sat down with Chief Yankowski. Tune in to 6 News later today for a full recap of his time with the department.