This Morning: Learning bystander CPR in only two minutes

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 07:18 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 07:27 AM EDT

LANSING, MI (WLNS) - It's National CPR and AED Awareness Week.

Every year more than 300,000 people go into cardiac arrest when they're not at the hospital.

According to the American Heart Association, about 90% of those people die.

Because of that, this week the organization is shining a light on the importance of knowing how to perform bystander CPR.

It's a simple technique that could triple a person's chance of survival.

During hands only CPR there are only two steps.

The first, call 9-1-1.

The second, push hard and fast in the center of the chest.

Health experts say it only takes a few minutes to learn.

Watch the video above as 6 News Reporter, Veronica Gabriel learns from an instructor at the Michigan- American Heart Association how to perform bystander CPR.

