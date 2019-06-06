This Morning: Learning bystander CPR in only two minutes
LANSING, MI (WLNS) - It's National CPR and AED Awareness Week.
Every year more than 300,000 people go into cardiac arrest when they're not at the hospital.
According to the American Heart Association, about 90% of those people die.
Because of that, this week the organization is shining a light on the importance of knowing how to perform bystander CPR.
It's a simple technique that could triple a person's chance of survival.
During hands only CPR there are only two steps.
The first, call 9-1-1.
The second, push hard and fast in the center of the chest.
Health experts say it only takes a few minutes to learn.
Watch the video above as 6 News Reporter, Veronica Gabriel learns from an instructor at the Michigan- American Heart Association how to perform bystander CPR.
Meet the Team
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
-
This Morning: Learning bystander CPR in only two minutes
It's National CPR and AED Awareness Week.Read More »
-
Dispatcher, 1st responder speak after baby born on side of road
It was an unusual 911 call to Eaton County Central Dispatch: A couple was on their way to the...Read More »
-
Son of murdered woman attacks accused killer in court
Vashon Flowers faces a charge of open murder, including first-degree and second-degree murder, as...Read More »