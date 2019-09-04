This Morning: Learning how to harvest hops in Michigan

Michigan State University will learn about hops harvesting this weekend at Dog Star Hops Farm in Charlotte.

They’ll learn about Michigan’s craft beer industry and how locally grown hops are quickly becoming a top economic driver. It’s happening on September 7th.

According to research from Michigan State University, the craft beer industry generated nearly $500 million in gross state product in 2016, contributing nearly $1 billion and 9,738 jobs in total aggregate economic contributions. “The impact could change the lens in which craft beer is viewed,” said Trey Malone, MSU agricultural economist and the study’s lead author.

Click here to learn more about Dog Star Hops Farms

Watch the videos above and below as 6 News takes a trip to the farms to learn about hops growing.