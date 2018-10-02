EAST LANSING, MI (WLNS) - Sparrow and the Ingham County Sheriff's Office are sponsoring a community wide Drug Disposal Day.

The goal is for community members to dispose of unused or expired medications, including opioids.

The event is part of an effort to address the opioid crisis.

Participants may drop unused or expired medications in disposal containers monitored by the Sheriff's Office.

It will accept all controlled or uncontrolled substances but please do not bring sharps, liquids, creams, or inhalers.

This is an outgrowth of Sparrow's collaboration with the Mayo Clinic and demonstrates the local benefits of Sparrow's relationship with Mayo.

The drop off is located in the front circle drive of Sparrow Michigan Athletic Club, 2900 Hannah Boulevard, East Lansing.

The event will be from 4-6pm on Tuesday, Oct. 2nd.

---

There will also be a separate drug disposal event held by the Michigan Department for Environmental Quality on the Capitol lawn today.

It will take place from 10:30am - 1:30pm.

Residents will be able to safely discard controlled substances, narcotics and other unwanted medications at the collection tent on the Capitol lawn or use the drive-through drop-off tent at the intersection of Capitol and Michigan avenues.

Drop-off Instructions

Keep pharmaceuticals in their original container since the labels may contain safety information. In addition, the container is chemically compatible, and caps are typically water tight and child proof. Scratch out, cover with tape or use permanent marker to make personal information unreadable. Medications can be dropped off at the tent on the south Capitol lawn or there will be a drop-off tent located at Capitol Avenue and Michigan Avenue for your convenience.

Acceptable Items:

Controlled substance medications/narcotics

Eye drops

Inhalers

Insulin

Medicated ointments/lotions

Medication samples

Medications from individuals/households

Over-the-counter medications

Pet medications

Prescription medications

Vitamins/supplements

Items Not Accepted: