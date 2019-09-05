This Morning: Local veteran receives diploma after 45 years from Lansing Eastern High School

It took him 45 years, but today a local veteran will be handed his high school diploma.

It will happen at Lansing’s Eastern High School during a board meeting tonight.

David Dunkel dropped out of school to join the military during his senior year of high school 45 years ago.

Thanks to Public Act 181, his old high school will be granting him his diploma.

Dunckel says he enlisted at the start of his senior year during the tail end of Vietnam.

He started in the Navy and was placed on a submarine as a Torpedo-man.

He later joined the Army and became a Paratrooper jumping from planes.

Dunckel was in the military for more than 20 years.

While his resume has many accomplishments, there’s still one thing it’s lacking.

“I’ve gone to reunions but I was never really a Quaker Class of 75 because I never really graduated,” says Dunckel.

Dunckel is now a Strategy Specialist with the Michigan Veteran’s Affairs Agency, serving others like himself.

He says he’s watched his children and grandchildren graduate and while it will be an emotional moment.. now he says it’s his turn.

“I wont be wearing my cap and gown, I’ll be wearing my uniform but it’s still just as special to me. Especially with my old high school friends, I think that will be cool,” says Dunckel.

Dunckel says many of his old high school buddies plan to be there as he gets his diploma tonight.

This is one of, if not the last, diploma to be given out from the old Eastern High School.

Dunckel urges other Veterans to look into Public Act 181 like he did.