This Morning: Meijer Fan Fest kicks off football season

The Spartans will face off against Tulsa in the first official football game of the season.

But before the game starts, fans are gathering at Munn Field for a little pregame fun.

For three hours before kick-off, there will be a football toss, face painting, and some food sampling.

Fans can even meet the MSU Spirit Squad and take pictures with the 6-foot tall Spartan letters.

Fan fest will take place each home game nad one lucky fan will win a football signed by Coach Dantonio himself during each fan fest.

Click here for more information on the event

