This Morning: Michigan State Police launch new app that can help solve cold cases

The Michigan State Police are now offering a new way for citizens to keep up with police information and activity.

It’s through a mobile app that you can download to your phone.

The app, called MSP Mobile, is available for download in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store by searching for “Michigan State Police.”

With 30 MSP posts statewide, MSP Mobile was designed to allow users to follow the post that serves their community or any post of their choosing.

Users can opt to receive push notifications that will instantly alert them to traffic crashes, arrests, criminal investigations, community events and other education and prevention information.

Notably, the app also allows users to submit crime tips direct to the MSP, allowing for the easy upload of photos or video to support the tip.

Other key features of MSP Mobile include:

Profiles of Michigan’s most wanted fugitives

Search the Michigan Public Sex Offender Registry

Help solve cold cases

Contact information and driving directions for MSP posts and districts statewide in a format that is GPS-enabled and sortable by city/address

“It’s our goal to make connecting with the MSP as easy as possible,” said Col. Joe Gasper, director of the MSP. “This new app puts important public safety information literally in your hand and allows each user to customize their experience and interaction.”

To view a video tutorial of the features of MSP Mobile, go to www.michigan.gov/MSPmobile.

In addition to MSP Mobile, the MSP maintains a variety of social media accounts. Visit www.michigan.gov/MSPconnect to find all the ways you can connect with us online.